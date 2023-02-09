MALIBU—Santa Monica College’s satellite campus located on 23555 Civic Center Way, in Malibu, is slated to open this month.

This three acre campus is the college’s first in Malibu. It will offer a 100-seat lecture hall with sloped seating for music and film, an art studio, open floor spaces for dance and yoga, general classrooms, a conference room, a community room, outdoor study spaces, and a two-story educational building with dedicated science and computer labs.

Four types of classes will be offered at this campus which will include:

Classes for credit that can be used toward an Associate degree or transfer to a four-year college or university

Short-term vocational and workforce preparation courses and certificates

Free noncredit and adult education courses specifically oriented to the interests of older adults

Low-cost classes, seminars, and workshops

This $65 million project that took about four years to complete funded by two voter-supported measures: Measure S was passed in 2004 and Measure V was passed in 2016.

The school’s Spring semester will begin Febrary 13. Currently, about 150 students are enrolled.





