SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, March 21, the Santa Monica Fire Department announced that Roger, the department’s first Peer Support K-9 officer, has retired and has since died.

As a Peer Support K-9 officer, Roger’s job was to provide emotional support to members of the Santa Monica Police Department.

Per the statement that was released by the Santa Monica Fire Department on its website, the department decided to retire Roger, as it had been determined that his spinal column was being attacked by an aggressive cancer.

Members of the Santa Monica Fire Department paid their respects to Roger, and he was euthanized by the Santa Monica Police Department to end his suffering on March 20.

The Santa Monica Police Department decided to honor Roger’s service by establishing the Roger Peer Support Memorial Fund, which provides financial support to future Peer Support K-9 officers.