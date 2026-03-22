WEST HOLLYWOOD—On March 19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station announced it will be conducting a traffic safety operation next week.

According to the post on the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station page, the operation will occur on Monday, March 23, starting at 4 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The operation is intended to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

Deputies conducting this operation will stop West Hollywood drivers who fail to stop or yield at stop signs or stoplights, make illegal turns, speed, or failing to stop for pedestrians or bicyclists.