BRENTWOOD/PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department had to rescue 2 hikers recently in Brentwood and Pacific Palisades.

On Friday, August 15, officials received a report of a hiker in trouble at 11:40 a.m. at Mandeville Canyon Park.

LAFD ground and air responded to an exhausted octogenarian male hiker on a remote section of the Westridge Spur Trail south of the Mandeville Fire Road in Mandeville Canyon Park.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter lowered a Flight Paramedic to medically assess the patient, who declined hospital transport. The LAFD air crew hoisted the man and LAFD Flight Paramedic into the hovering helicopter for transfer to a safe landing location at Will Rogers Park. No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.

On Saturday, August 16, a hiker had to be rescued after the LAFD received a call at 10:44 a.m. at 3001 Rustic Canyon Rd. The LAFD air and ground resources are coordinating to aid an injured mountain biker (29 year-old male, fair condition) on a remote trail. Crews hoisted the patient to an LAFD helicopter and will transport directly to a local hospital.