BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, July 23 that three members of the Beverly Hills Police Department recently competed in the 2025 World Police & Fire Games in Birmingham, Alabama. The event ran from June 27 through July 6.

One detective earned silver medals in Advanced No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu, Greco-Roman wrestling, and Freestyle wrestling, competing against top athletes from Brazil, India, Pakistan, and the United States.

A second detective and a BHPD Patrol Motor Officer participated in the Police Action Pistol event, held at the Civilian Marksmanship Park in Talladega. They competed against 140 highly skilled shooters, including national and world champions, both officers earned impressive performances, with one officer placing second in the ladies category, with the other performing strongly in their competitive debut.

“We are proud of the way our officers represented the department and the law enforcement profession on a global stage. Their hard work and dedication reflect the values we uphold every day,” said Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

The World Police & Fire Games brings thousands of first responders from around the world to compete in a wide range of athletic and tactical events.