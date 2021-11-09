SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that they are investigating a stabbing that transpired at a Vons Market on Monday, November 8. The SMPD received a call at 10:35 p.m. about the incident at the Vons Market located at 710 Broadway. A security guard informed the operator that he got into a fight with a customer and stabbed him in self-defense.

Officers arrived on scene, located the male (customer) in front of the market with multiple stab wounds and began providing first aid until the Santa Monica Fire Department arrived and transported him to a local hospital. Authorities interviewed witnesses along with the security guard, who fully cooperated during the investigation. Officers discovered that the customer entered the store and started to cause a scene.

The customer was not wearing a face mask. When staff approached him, he became belligerent and assaulted a staff member. The security guard intervened and attempted to escort the customer out of the establishment. A struggle and fight ensued between the two. At one point during the fight, the security officer pulled out a small pocket-knife and stabbed the customer multiple times.

The customer exited the main entrance where he was located by officers and is recovering at a local hospital and has been listed as stable. He refused to identify himself or provide any statements about the incident at the hospital. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional details regarding this incident is asked to contact SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs