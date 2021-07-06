SANTA MONICA- On Friday, July 2, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced that they have arrested a man for spray painting near Santa Monica Fire Station #7.

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a Sergeant with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) was patrolling the area near Beach Parking Lot 3 North and observed someone actively spray painting on a section of the privacy screen fencing that surrounds Santa Monica Fire Station #7. Upon further investigation, the Sergeant discovered a Glock-style black metal pellet gun under his vehicle’s driver’s seat, spray paint on the suspect’s fingers, and spray paint cans in his possession.

Bryan Silva, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested for Vandalism.