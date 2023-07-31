SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department will conduct a Bike & Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operation on August 3 and August 4 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Officers will be “patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic and collisions occur in an effort to lower deaths and injuries,” according to a notice by the SMPD.

The SMPD will be leading “extra enforcement efforts” during the Safety Enforcement Operation, looking for traffic violations committed by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians that can lead to “life changing injuries.”

These violations include “speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide a right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop for signs and signals.”

The SMPD advises that pedestrians use crosswalks when available, avoid running in the path of vehicles, and remain visible by wearing light colors or reflective material and carrying a flashlight during dawn or dusk hours.

Drivers are advised to follow the speed limit, slow down at intersections, and be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks. Additionally, the Police Department reminds drivers to avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn and refrain from driving impaired.

Bicyclists are reminded by police to obey traffic laws by using bike lanes where available, hand signals, lights at night (including a white light and rear red reflector), and a helmet. Bicyclists are also advised to be cautious of proximity to parked cars and to yield to right-of-way pedestrians on marked and unmarked crosswalks.