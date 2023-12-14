UNITED STATES—Why don’t you have any social media accounts? I hear that question more times than I can count. People are baffled that a person who was a young adult at the time that social media exploded doesn’t have a Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and so many other social media platforms. Well, I don’t. I just think so many people spend way too much time on social media and not actually enjoying life.

There is a lot of good that comes with social media. It can liven up your day, it can make you laugh and it can help you communicate with the world as plenty of people say. However, what I have come to realize about social media is the level of hatred. Some people are just cruel, wicked and careless about what they say and do. People tend to utilize the computer as a way to hide.

They post those messages on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram without any regard to who will view and who can view them. I always ask myself the question, what makes a person spew venom at complete strangers? You don’t know this person, you are not God, you don’t determine a person’s fate, so what gives you the power to judge them based on what they do on a TV show whether reality or fake. You don’t know why they did a particular action or not.

However, social media seems to be the place that people voice their frustrations and I just do not understand it. It is not healthy, even though people seem to think it is. You have a public record of everything you tweet (sorry it will never be X no matter how much Elon Musk tries to change it), post or put out for the rest of the world to consume or eat up.

If you are having a bad day, sometimes looking at social media makes the day way worse than you ever expected. You see one bad comment, followed by another bad comment and before you know it it’s thousands upon thousands of just vicious things that have been placed out there in the universe. People just love misery sometimes. If I’m in a foul mood, my goal is to ensure you’re in just as bad of a mood as me if not worse.

Hell would literally have to freeze over before I have to join social media. You will not be able to find me. I don’t want a public record of everything I said in life to be easily pulled from the internet and used against me when people want to cancel someone. Once it is out there it never disappears which is something I think a lot of people fail to realize and it is a bit troubling to say the least. If your plan when you open that social media app is to spew hate, you might need to ask yourself the question; why?

Written By Jason Jones