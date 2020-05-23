WEST HOLLYWOOD— Russel Westbrook, guard for NBA’s Houston Rockets, delighted medical first responders at MLK Community Hospital on Thursday, May 21.

The player, a native of Southern California, brought meals for nurses and hospital staff from the Italian restaurant ‘The Nice Guy’, located in West Hollywood. Westbrook tweeted a picture of himself wearing a facial mask and gloves, as well as a picture of the hospital staff.

“Last night I helped provide meals to the nurses in the ICU & Covid Units at my hometown hospital, MLK Community Hospital,” Westbrook tweeted. “Extremely humbling to be able to do this and we appreciate all your hard work during this time. Thank you for all that you do! #whynot @WhyNotFnd.”

According to tweet from the team’s General Manager, Daryl Morey, the Houston Rockets reopened their training facilities on Monday, May 18, though under guidelines issued by the NBA. Westbrook had been training in California since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westbrook, born in Long Beach, played at UCLA before joining the NBA playing for the Oklahoma City Thunders in 2008. He was recently recognized by the league in 2017 with the season’s Most Valuable Player award. Westbrook was traded to the Houston Rockets last year.