AMERICA— On Friday, May 22, Pizza Hut took to twitter to announce they were giving away 500,000 pizzas to the class of 2020 since graduates were unable to have a graduation ceremony due to COVID-19.

Pizza Hut’s post contained their congratulations to the graduating class of 2020 and expressed wanting to celebrate their accomplishments. The Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, George Felix, spoke in the release press,

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter and Pizza Hut takes pride in being a part of our customers’ big days. So, it’s only natural that we’d be there for student and their families to help celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class of 2020.”

As stated in the ‘Business Insider’, Pizza Hut had teamed up with America Dairy in this project. George Felix also said,

“We’re proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students who are missing out on their chance to cross the stage with their diploma, an opportunity to celebrate with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza”.

Pizza hut is planning to offer this giveaway until the pizza runs out. Otherwise, the company will continue this offer until May 28 at 11:59 P.M.

The company is offering 1 medium topping pizza for any eligible 2020 graduate. Graduates can redeem this deal on pizzahut.com/gradparty or by visiting bit.ly/2ynfRE0.