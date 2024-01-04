WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release on Wednesday, January 3 that it is in the process of reducing the speed limits on N. Fairfax Avenue and on Fountain Avenue, west of Fairfax Avenue from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour, after the results of a recently conducted Engineering and Traffic Survey (E&TS).

The city noted new speed limit signage will be installed, and new speed limits will be enforced starting in early 2024. Speed limits in California are governed by the California Vehicle Code (CVC), which states that an E&TS must justify the speed limit on all streets other than local streets if enforcement of the speed limit involves using radar or any other electronic device.

In West Hollywood, 24 street segments are not classified as local streets, and those streets require an E&TS to justify the posted speed limits. The city recently retained a traffic engineering consulting firm to prepare a 2023 survey. The State of California guidelines for setting new speed limits, revising existing speed limits, and/or maintaining existing speed limits include the following items: prevailing speeds as determined by traffic engineering measurements; collision records for the most recent two years; and roadway, traffic, and roadside conditions not readily apparent to the driver (i.e., pedestrian activities, bicycle routes, on-street parking, proximity of schools, land use adjacent to the roadway, etc.).

The survey results note that the posted speed limits for 22 of the 24 street segments that were evaluated will remain unchanged. The study indicates speed limit should be reduced on two street segments: N. Fairfax Avenue between the north and south city boundaries (at Fountain Avenue to the north and Willoughby Avenue to the south); and at Fountain Avenue between N. La Cienega Boulevard and N. Fairfax Avenue.

To comply with state law, the posted speed limits on these two street segments will be reduced by 5 miles per hour, from 35 mph to 30 mph. The findings were approved by the West Hollywood City Council in adopting a Resolution at its regular City Council meeting on October 16, 2023.

For more details contact Richard Garland, West Hollywood Principal Traffic Engineer, at (323) 848-6457 or at rgarland@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call the West Hollywood’s TTY line (323) 848-6496.