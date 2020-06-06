UNITED STATES−The U.S. Stock Market is on the rise for the month of June with gains reported every day in June. May topped April’s gains which were reportedly the best in percentage terms since 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rally at an 8.5 percent increase closing at 26,000 at 26,269.89, up 527.24 points on June 3, 2020, at 4:05 p.m.

June 5 reports an 829 point surge in the Dow industrial average, which is the equivalent of 3.15 percent.

On June 3, S & P 500 closed 1.4 percent higher to 3,122.87.

One June 5, reports S & P went up another 2.62 percent, with Nasdaq Composite gaining 0.8 percent on June 3, just 2 percent shy of record highs.

Nasdaq struck an all-time high of 9,842 with a gain of 2.06 percent on Friday, June 5, with Russell 2000 rising another 2.6 on Wednesday, June 2.

Stock reports indicate that major market indices for the month of May 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 4.3 percent.

The S & P 500 (Standard and Poor’s) climbed 4.5 percent and Nasdaq was up by 6.8 percent.

Wall Street reports that the Dow jumped 400 points. According to reports, investors expect a quick recovery from the economic shutdown.

On June 3, Boeing (BA, +13.0) and American Express (AXP, + 6.4) led the way for June, with Apple and Zoom on the leaderboard as well.

The June 5th reports show Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple breaking records and contributing to Nasdaq gains.