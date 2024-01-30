WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, January 29, at 9:08 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Special Enforcement Bureau announced on social media site X that the SEB Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team has concluded.



“#LASD SEB SWAT canine operation in support of LASD Century Station for an armed suspect with canine “Jango” has concluded. Suspect in custody, Traub Avenue, reopened. Neighborhood safe.”



Reports indicate that the suspicious package was determined to be non-hazardous.



On Sunday, the LASD SEB reported an all clear after a suspicious package was dropped off at the Louis Vuitton retail store, at 8800 Melrose Avenue.



According to reports the bomb threat impacted the area between Robertson Boulevard and down to Santa Monica Boulevard.

The LASD SEB

“The law enforcement agency charged with maintaining order within Los Angeles County is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD. The LASD’s 8,200 sworn deputies provide services to the unincorporated county areas, the Department’s 40 contract cities, and the independent cities within the county that have mutual aid agreements with the Sheriff’s Department.”