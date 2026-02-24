WEST HOLLYWOOD—Portions of West Hollywood Park located at 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. will be temporarily closed March 4-19 to accommodate a special event.

Runners in the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by ASICS will be making their way through West Hollywood on Sunday, March 8, as part of a 26.2-mile Stadium to the Stars course.

Celebrating its 41st running, the Los Angeles Marathon course will begin at Dodger Stadium and it will conclude at Century Park in Century City. The portion of the route that runs through West Hollywood remains unchanged.

The Los Angeles Marathon route for 2026 will guide runners westbound into the city along Sunset Boulevard at Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard. From the Sunset Strip, runners will turn left (south) onto N. San Vicente Boulevard; then right (west) onto Santa Monica Boulevard; then left (south) onto N. Doheny Drive, where they will enter Beverly Hills. The LA Marathon will run through West Hollywood between miles 14 and 15 of the course.

To ensure the safety of the large numbers of Los Angeles Marathon runners, there will be several street closures in the city on March 8, from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.; crews will work to reopen roads to vehicle traffic as quickly as possible as the Marathon moves through West Hollywood:

-Sunset Boulevard between Marmont Lane and Clark Street/N. San Vicente Boulevard (the route enters the City of West Hollywood from the City of Los Angeles west along Sunset Boulevard from Marmont Lane, just west of N. Crescent Heights Boulevard);

-N. San Vicente Boulevard between Sunset Boulevard and Melrose Avenue;

-Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and N. Doheny Drive;

-N. Doheny Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard (the route exits the City of West Hollywood to the City of Beverly Hills south along N. Doheny Drive).

Parking will be strictly prohibited along the Los Angeles Marathon route. “No Parking” signs will be posted prior to the event. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Los Angeles Marathon spectators and community members who are searching for alternative parking solutions in West Hollywood during the Los Angeles Marathon are encouraged to visit West Hollywood’s website, where a directory of parking structures and municipal lots with hours of operation and rates is available online. Members of the public are asked to carpool and to use public transportation, taxis, or ridesharing options.

Impacts include closures of the dog parks, basketball courts, fitness area, parking structure (March 15), and lane/street closures on N. San Vicente Boulevard (with a full closure on March 15–16).

For additional details regarding the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon Presented by ASICS, including details about road closures and alternate access routes, community members may email the McCourt Foundation, call (213) 542-3000, or visit the Los Angeles Marathon website. Members of the media interested in seeking media credentials for the event should apply directly with the McCourt Foundation.