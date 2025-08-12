WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Sunday, August 17, the grand finale of the West Hollywood Summer Sounds Free Outdoor Concert Series will take place at Plummer Park at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. and will honor 40 years of West Hollywood cityhood with an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring:

-Brainstory – A psychedelic soul trio blending jazz, soul, and modern groove

-Motown On Mondays LA DJs – Spinning classic Motown hits and dancefloor favorites

Attendees should:

-Bring your blankets & low chairs

-Grab bites from on-site food vendors

-Enjoy fun activities & free giveaways (while supplies last)

The event is free to attend. For more details about Summer Sounds contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.