MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that residents of Topanga and Malibu can now purchase Native Garden Kits.

Residents can pre-purchase your Native Garden Kit for $70 (save $50) & bring native plants to your yard! Limited to 350 kits.

The TreePeople Native Garden Kit Program is designed to make native landscape transformation accessible, affordable, and hassle-free. This program will help residents reduce water usage, beautify the urban environment, and support native plant nurseries across Southern California.

Instant rebates are offered by some of our water agency partners. Complete the brief survey by entering your address, including city and zip code, to determine if you are eligible to receive a discount on the native garden kit.

The kit includes:

-10, one-gallon native plants (Pre-designed for 10’x10,’ or any 100 square foot garden space)

-A ‘plant-by-number’ site map

-A native plant installation guide and educational materials

Pick up can transpire on Saturday, November 22 at Malibu City Hall. To learn more visit https://treepeople.org/native-garden-kit/.