BEVERLY HILLS—On Monday, August 11, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) South Bureau responded to a call for a fire at Beverly Towers Condominiums located at 1115 S. Elm Drive in Pico-Robertson. Firefighters arriving at the scene discovered the fire was visible from the balcony of the 4th floor of the six-story building.



LAFD upgraded the fire to a Knockdown structure fire and requested assistance. The fire was contained to one unit. Forty-four responding Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 26 minutes, protecting the floors above from further spread.



According to a press release on the LAFD website’s alert page, firefighters found and rescued a 94-year-old woman who was trapped in a hallway nearby. She was having difficulty breathing. She was treated at the scene. She and a second patient and a 54-year-old man with minor injuries, were both transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire temporarily affected travel in the area.



Pico Robertson is a charming community just west of Beverly Hills that dates back to 1920. It is rich in Jewish culture and known for its delis and specialty shops.



