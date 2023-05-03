HOLLYWOOD- The Superbowl of fashion took place on May 1, at the Met Gala. This year’s theme, paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, the German fashion designer who died at age 85 in 2019. The A-listers were all there. Lagerfeld served as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death-and many of the attendees chose to wear outfits from the French fashion house in his honor. While others preferred to reference the German designer’s beloved cat Choupette, who was synonymous with Lagerfeld’s signature look as his sunglasses and white-haired ponytail. So as you can guess, their was quite a bit of tributes to his cat. Choupette herself sadly did not attend the event, but sent her apologies in a post on Instagram.In the post it said, “Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully and cozy at home,” said the cat.

“We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.” So let’s see some of the celebrities that wore some eye-catching outfits . Doja Cat understood the assignment. The rapper didn’t disappoint, wearing a gown which featured cat ears, while sporting facial prosthetics to give herself more cat-like features. She wore a silver glittering dress designed by Oscar de la Renta and featured a dramatic ruffled train, which she accessorized with some equally dazzling jewelry. Another rapper Lil Nas X won the night by a whisker. Covered in sparkling silver body paint and Swarovski crystals and wearing a matching metallic thong, in one of the most ambitious and unusual outfits of the night. Fans spotted that his bejeweled eye mask also featured beaded whiskers- another likely reference to Lagerfeld’s cat. Lil Nas X, simply meowed and waved his claws on the red carpet while being interviewed by reporters.

Jared Leto gave everyone paws. The Oscar winner actor dressed up like a cat. He removed his giant cat head while posing for photographs- it was hard to tell it was him, if he didn’t remove the head. Rising star Ice Spice made her Met Gala debut. The 23-year-old brought her own jewel-encrusted camera to take photos to compliment her custom Balmain outfit. The New York rapper was personally invited to the Met by Anna Wintour, who asked her to attend as a guest of Vogue. Janelle Monae, singer and actress stunned in a mismatched black-and-white Thom Browne coat, which she later took off to reveal a shuttlecock-shaped sheer dress. Her first Met Gala was back in 2011, and she went with Karl Lagerfeld. She honored him by going this year. Monae accessorized with a white leather quilted cat bag-yet another reference to Choupette. Jeremy Pope wore Karl on a cape. The Hollywood star lit up the grand staircase with the cape emblazoned with his face. The 30 feet cape featured a hand-drawn illustration of Lagerfeld and was reportedly made by 70 seamstresses, with more than 5,000m of silk chiffon.

Australian actress Nicole Kidman wore a pale pink dress adorned with 3,000 silver crystals created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No.5 commercial she starred in. Billie Ellish wore a black lace gown, embellished with a floral design by Irish designer Simone Rocha. The star was accompanied by her brother and musical collaborator Finneas, who went for a more casual outfit, wearing a textured brown trench coat tied at the waist. Kendall Jenner wore a sparkly leotard with long sleeves which doubled as a train. The outfit, included the sparkly towering black boots, which was designed by Marc Jacobs. There was a reference to Lagerfeld in her outfit-Jenner’s high white collar was a nod to those worn by the late fashion designer.

Serena Williams arrived at the Gala with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child. She showcased her baby bump in a long sleeved dress with a V-neckline, paired with pearl necklaces. This year’s ticket was priced at $50,000 each and a table was $300,000. In case you want to save up for next year.

Rose’s Scoop: The film “Big George Foreman,” was so inspiring, riveting and very emotional. It truly documents the ups and downs of his boxing career.