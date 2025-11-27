HOLLYWOOD—The game is afoot, but it’s not as exciting as people would like to think on “Survivor 49.” This week’s episode, ‘Huge Dose of Bamboozle, witnessed Steven and Kristina realizing that they are on the bottom. Sophi and Sophie want to target Steven, but does Sophie realize she’ll be next once Steven and Kristina are booted from the game.

I knew that Sage was going to spill to Jawan that Kristina has the idol. Sage of course, you shouldn’t have spilled that Intel because it will come back and bite both of you in the butt. I can already see this is precisely how Kristina goes home, because Sophi is going to learn about it. Jawan tested Steven who lied about Kristina having the idol, and it was apparent that Kristina was breaking down; like seriously breaking down, as Steven did his best to console his only ally.

During a Reward Challenge it was apparent that Kristina was emotionally breaking, as it was apparent the death of her mother has taken a toll on her. It was something I’ve never witnessed before in the game of “Survivor.” It was indeed a moment, it was beyond powerful and it meant something amazing to not the other contestants, but the viewers at home. The Sanctuary is in play with hamburgers, hot dogs and chocolate cake.

Sophie, Sophi, Sage and Steven were heading to The Sanctuary, while the other four, Jawan, Kristina, Savannah and Rizo had to go back to camp and speculate on what to do next. Rizo was having a moment because he needed food, so Jawan hoped to brighten the day by going after some food. Sage wanted to go after Savannah and let Sophie know that information and she was ready to make a move. Yeah, this scene with Jawan, Steven and Rizo rapping is the reason why 90-minute episodes are not needed; if anything, I’m ok with the 60-minute episodes. These moments do not humanize the players more for me.

Uli plus Sophi wanted to target Steven, and I forgot Savannah has an extra vote. Sage has other plans and spilled to Steven and Sophie. At least Sophie realized that she is in the middle of these 2 groups. Smart move to consider what way she goes; Sophie you have to remember you’re aiming for a million dollars, so make the optimal move, not the safe move. FINALLY, an immunity challenge where only one person is safe.

Jeff wanted to barter a deal; enough rice for the rest of the game, but 3 people had to sit out. Rizo and Kristina made it clear that they were NOT sitting out of the challenge. Jawan tried to negotiate, but Jeff was not buying. Well, Savannah is not safe, but will anyone make the move with Sophie winning immunity ensuring her safety. She has to make a choice; will she make the choice that causes her a million dollars. I feel she is going to make a mistake, which she did, and I don’t understand what the hell Sophie is doing, it is a bad move.

Savannah and Rizo are now aware that Jawan and Sage are flipping, Kristina and Steven also have a plan to try to utilize votes on Savannah and Rizo. Jeez, this is precisely why, I don’t think Savannah will win the game; she hasn’t build bonds with anyone beyond Rizo and Sophie. You have to make connections with people.

Sophi and Savannah decided to flip the vote to target Sage. So this could be an exciting Tribal Council, but maybe not as exciting as one would hope. Like, what the hell is Jawan doing. I have no clue if he’s trying to blindside someone of if he’s obviously about to make a crazy move that even the audience didn’t expect. I can already see it now, Rizo is going to be annoying as hell on season 50 of “Survivor.” His ego is a problem, just like Savannah. Oh, if they don’t get a slice of humble pie in season 49, they are getting a slice of humble pie with the titans in season 50.

Kristina made the move and played her idol for Steven, about got damn time, Rizo decided to play his idol for Savannah. Two players playing idols for other people besides themselves. So Rizo decided to play a fake idol to try to bamboozle the contestants? That alone should tell Sophie that she cannot trust him. Votes for Savannah, Rizo, Jawan, what the hell is going on? So, it’s either Jawan or Savannah going home, but it’s Jawan because Sophie made the stupid move that would have taken out a power player.

Well, I guess I was wrong, but it was obvious Sage was not happy with her trusted ally being booted from the game. This is intriguing because it gives leverage to Steven and Kristina to scoop up Sage as a number, and with an idol back in the game it means, Sophi won’t know who has it, which could be interesting. I think Sophie and Sage could truly become game-changing players if they make the right move. Sorry, not sorry, but I need Rizo to be knocked off his high horse, because it’s long overdue. Until next week “Survivor” fanatics!