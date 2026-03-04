SHERMAN OAKS/STUDIO CITY—On February 27, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that a suspect responsible for a series of postal carrier robberies was arrested.

The LAPD reported that detectives with the North Hollywood Division arrested the individual who had been targeting postal carriers in the communities of Studio City, Valley Village, and Sherman Oaks.

Between December 3, 2025, and February 22, 2026, a series of armed robberies occurred while postal employees were performing their official duties. The incidents occurred at the following locations:

· December 3, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., in the 5200 block of Corteen Place, Valley Village

· January 31, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., in the 4100 block of Whitsett Avenue, Studio City

· February 21, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., in the 4800 block of Morella Avenue, Studio City

· February 21, 2026, at approximately 2:23 p.m., in the 5700 block of Whitsett Avenue, Valley Village

· February 22, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., in the 5400 block of Ethel Avenue, Sherman Oaks

During each incident, the suspect approached the victims armed with a firearm and demanded their postal keys and electronic scanners. Investigators determined the suspect utilized a white Lexus sedan during the commission of the robberies.

On February 22, 2026, following a fifth armed robbery, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division and Van Nuys Division located and arrested the suspect during a vehicle stop at the intersection of Tyrone Street and Hamlin Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. During the arrest, evidence was recovered that linked the suspect to the series of robberies.

The suspect was identified as Andranik Naghdalyan, 28. He was booked for 211 PC – Robbery under Booking Number 7187017. On February 24, 2026, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed five counts of 211 PC – Robbery against Naghdalyan.

This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Los Angeles Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional details is asked to contact Detective III Noah Stone, Serial No. 34372, Los Angeles Police Department, North Hollywood Detective Division, at 818-754-8424, or Postal Inspector Marcus Updegraff, United States Postal Inspection Service, Los Angeles Division, at 626-405-1314. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).