BRENTWOOD/HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, March 2, the Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a hiker. The incident was reported at 4:52 p.m. on Stoney Hill Road.

LAFD air crews searched for approximately 30 minutes before locating and hoisting a lost but uninjured hiker (male, age unconfirmed) to a safe location.

LAFD ground crews remained on scene with the hiker while his safe transfer to a personal vehicle is coordinated. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.

On Sunday, March 1, the LAFD also rescued a hiker in the Hollywood Hills. That incident was reported at 10:37 a.m. on Runyon Canyon Road. LAFD air and ground assets have located and are currently assessing an approximately 40-year-old male hiker who had fallen ill on a local hiking trail.

The patient was accessed and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care via an LAFD rescue helicopter. No additional details about that incident has been disclosed to the public.