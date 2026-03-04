BEVERLY HILLS—On February 26, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that the Commercial Crimes Division’s (CCD) Real Estate Fraud Unit, arrested Rita Ortiz, 58, of Los Angeles, for a violation of California Penal Code (PC) 115(A) – Filing a False Document.

The LAPD reported that beginning in 2025, detectives assigned to the CCD Real Estate Fraud Unit began investigating a series of recorded mechanics liens on several properties within Los Angeles that were reported to be false or fraudulent.

The mechanical liens recorded on property titles listed extraordinary amounts, some as high as $24,640,000 for services rendered by Ortiz Consulting LLC for cleaning or consulting services. The investigation identified Ortiz as the person controlling Ortiz Consulting LLC and as the one who recorded the fraudulent liens. Multiple victims’ properties have been affected in Los Angeles, with additional victims and affected properties in the city of Beverly Hills and Riverside County.

Ortiz purports to be a Real Estate Consultant and business coach who specializes in property sales, investment properties, home leasing, short sales, and loan modifications. It is believed that Ortiz offered “services” to unsuspecting victims through a non-profit organization named “Make Your Dreams Come True.” She is not licensed by the Department of Real Estate to perform any real estate services.

Rita was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in case 26CJCF01311 with 25 felony counts of knowingly causing a false instrument to be recorded in a public office. It is further alleged that Ortiz engaged in a pattern of fraudulent conduct resulting in losses of over $500,000.

The instruments recorded at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office consist of 24 “Claim of Mechanics Lien” and one “Grant Deed” filed against 10 properties. The liens falsely claim that Ortiz is owed payments in amounts ranging from $800,000 to over $98 million.

Ortiz was arraigned on March 2 and pleaded not guilty. Her bail was set by the Court at $700,000. A preliminary hearing is set for March 12 in Department 31 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. She faces 24 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with details should call the Commercial Crimes Division at (213) 486-6620 between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.