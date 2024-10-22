WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, October 22, the LASD West Hollywood Station disclosed that a male suspect responsible for a series of assaults and the attempted murder of a parking valet in West Hollywood has been arrested.

On September 14 at 10:27 p.m. in the city of West Hollywood, a parking valet attendant was punched to the ground, lost consciousness and was kicked by the suspect several times on the head and upper body before fleeing the scene. The incident transpired at Barney’s Beanery.

The company posted the following message on its Instagram page:

“This past Saturday night, our long-time valet Frankie Zarazua was viciously beaten in the Barney’s parking lot in a random attack by an unknown assailant. Frank is currently still in critical condition in the ICU, having sustained multiple injuries to his head, neck and body.

Frankie has been part of Barney’s team for over 30 years. He is kind, funny, and welcoming to everyone he encounters. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills and recovery support. If you are able to help Frankie, please look for the link in our bio. Thank you for taking the time to help, and please re-post this on Frank’s behalf.”

A GoFundMe page was established for Zarazua that has amounted over $21,000 of a $30,000 goal to help the valet with mounting medical bills since his attack.

The suspect has been linked to several additional assaults that occurred that same evening in West Hollywood. He has been identified as Dorian Gray, 28.

Detectives will be filing the case on October 22 with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.