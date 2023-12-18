HOLLYWOOD- Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Carrie Underwood lost out on one of the most coveted awards in country music, however she’s doing just fine. Fans of the Grammy Award winner were angered after seeing her lose the iconic Entertainer of the Year prize at the 2023 CMA Awards. Although hopes were high, since her tour was amazing, yet she lost out to Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson, who garnered five wins on November 8, 2023. Carrie appeared unfazed by the results, and she’s looking forward to her residency concerts in 2024 in Las Vegas. She reportedly has a rider that states she should be paid at least $500,000 per concert. However, that amount was back in 2014. Music lovers everywhere enjoyed 2023, its one for the books. Megastars like Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Drake graced stages worldwide. As the curtain closes in just a few more weeks on this sensational year, one question lingers on the minds of music lovers: Who’s touring in 2024? Taylor Swift will continue to grace us with her amazing Eras tour to Madonna’s grand Celebration Tour, the stage is set for a year filled with unforgettable musical moments, and these artists are ready to make it a reality.

According to published reports, Taylor Swift will pick back up in October 2024, and fans can hardly wait to see what her new performance will bring. Now, Olivia Rodrigo will kick off her GUTS Tour on February 23, 2024, and continue traveling through the US until August 17, 2024. She’s known for her emotional performances, Olivia Rodrigo is expected to deliver a tour that resonates deeply with her fans. The Fall Out Boy, the beloved rock band is back on the road with their So Much For (2our) Dust in 2024. They are known for their high-energy performances and anthem tracks, I’m sure they will bring the house down. The tour starts on February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR, and concludes on April 6, 2024, in Minneapolis, MN.

Zach Bryan, the country superstar announced a ten-month tour that will begin on March 5, 2024 and conclude on December 14, 2024. The Quittin Time Tour will hit some of the biggest arenas in the nation and feature iconic openers such as the Middle East, Levi Turner and Matt Maeson. Some shows will feature Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and a few others. Drake and J. Cole, following his 2023 It’s All a Blur Tour and a few guest appearance on each other’s tours and festivals. Drake and J. Cole will head out on a joint tour in 2024. The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is returning after an illness, actually a brutal bacterial infection with The Celebration Tour. With a career spanning multiple decades. The Celebration Tour will do exactly that celebrate the timeless hits the icon has graced us with over the years. The tour will continue throughout North America until April 15, 2024 before wrapping up in Mexico on April 24, 2024. Opening up for Madonna throughout her tour will be Bob the Drag Queen.

Whether you love classic rock, pop,heavy metal, Hip-Hop, country, R&B or Latin Music, a concert that might strike your fancy will likely head to a venue near you in 2024. Let’s not forget, The Rolling Stones, Billy Joel’s final MSG concerts, Green Day, Adele and The Eagles farewell tour. We all that concert tickets these days are not cheap. There are tons of factors that contribute to the overall price of a concert ticket. The venue’s type and size, the artist’s guarantee, facility charges, production and crew costs all affect purchase price. Face-value tickets may have started out in sem-affordable territory, but as resellers have acquired them, their cost has reached four digits. While promoters officially set the ticket prices, they can lose money should the show not sell enough tickets. Usually the biggest artists in music are usually in control of pricing, while smaller artists are usually beholden to the venues. Venues earn money from promoters to put on the concerts while promoters are paid through ticket sales. Additional fees may be piled on, including service fees, processing fees, delivery fees, and facility charges which can show up when you’re set to purchase your tickets, according to published reports.

Rose’s Scoop: If you are a celebrity, you know that dropping in at “Martoranos,” is the place to be. Steve “Yo Cuz” Martorano has had a few celebrities drop by just this past week, Fat Joe and Ludacris stopped by to dine and say hello to Steve. He owns Café Martorano in Ft. Lauderdale and Martoranos Prime in the Pittsburgh-Philly area. Wishing everyone a Blessed and Peaceful Merry Christmas! If you’re traveling be safe!