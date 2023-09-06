SANTA MONICA—On the morning of Monday, September 4, at approximately 2:30 a.m. surveillance camera video footage picked up a group of people smashing the storefront window of Margo’s Pizza Kitchen located at 1534 Montana Avenue and stole money from them. The Bardonna coffee bar located at 1601 Montana Avenue and the Pinkberry Frozen Yogurt shop at 1612 Montana Avenue were vandalized by the same group of thieves.



Initial reports indicate that this same group is more than likely the same suspects in all three instances. All three businesses were vandalized causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Margo’s Pizza Kitchen was the only business in this crime spree that was burglarized.



According to Neighborhood Scout, “With a crime rate of 51 per one thousand residents, Santa Monica has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes – from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One’s chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 20.”



Canyon News reached out to Santa Monica Police Lieutenant Erika Aklufi, who responded with the following information.



“The preliminary information was three male suspects, unknown on the particulars. They were all wearing hooded sweatshirts and face coverings. The vehicle was a dark sedan that looked like it might be a Dodge Charger, but we have not confirmed the make and model yet.”



The Santa Monica Police Department is working on the investigation. If you have any more information on the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact SMPD at (310) 458-8491.



