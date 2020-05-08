BEVERLY HILLS— Reports as of May 7 show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The Sussexes have never made a public appearance with Perry, who they met through talk show host Oprah Winfrey, but it is said they have been living in the mega-mansion with their year-old son, Archie, since moving to Los Angeles in late March. There is no record of the house being sold.

The family previously resided in a waterfront home on Vancouver Island since January, but moved to California after Canada announced that the nation’s borders would be restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have barely been seen in public, apart from when they took their dogs on a walk and volunteered to drop food off for those who were at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

A source told the Daily Mail:

“Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely. Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA.”

Paris Hilton, David and Carlton Gebbia, and Alexis Carson are just a few examples of socialites who have resided, or still reside, in the neighborhood. Rent prices start at around $20,000 and can reach up to $40,000 a month; while sale costs are typically about $16 million.

Perry’s Tuscan-style villa is 1 of just 14 homes located in the gated and guarded Beverly Ridge Estates community. He built it from scratch after buying just the land for $4.3 million in 2004. The multi-winged home spans almost 25,000 square feet on a 22-acre lot, and has its own private security team which monitors the premises 24/7.

According to Variety, Perry also currently owns several other homes, including a mansion in Georgia with its own private airstrip, and 2 houses in Fairburn – one 17,000 square feet large, and the other 8,500.

The estate is also reportedly where the Sussexes celebrated Archie’s 1st birthday on Wednesday, May 6.