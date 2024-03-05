BEVERLY HILLS—It was reported over the weekend that a Tesla Cybertruck suffered some damage after colliding with the curb near The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, March 3. The vehicle ran onto the road near the iconic signage for the entrance of the hotel. The vehicle sustained damage to its front-end. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

It was initially reported that a valet at the hotel was responsible for the collision, but that report was proven to be inaccurate. X user Greggertruck tweeted: “The truth is SO important, and I want to make sure I always share it. I received a message this morning letting me know that the crashed Cybertruck at the Beverly Hills Hotel was NOT driven by the valet. While I can’t completely verify the message received, there’s now been…”

X user J$LATT tweeted: “This is true, incident happened around 2am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new cybertruck… BHH is not at fault!”

Elon Musk, the owner of X and Tesla posted the following message via social media on Monday, March 4:

“Cyberbeast is faster than a Porsche 911, but looks like a truck, so perhaps the valet wasn’t expecting so much acceleration.”

The Beverly Hilton Hotel is located at 9876 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California. The Tesla Cybertruck is valued between $57,000 to $96,000 and can travel from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. It is shatter resistant and there is no paint and no chips. The “ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton helps to reduce dents, damage and long-term corrosion. Repairs are simple and quick,” Tesla states on its website.