SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, September 21, the city of Santa Monica disclosed on its website that the new zig-zag route extends the city’s Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANGo) to the east, closing a significant gap between 19th Court and 21st Street has finished completion.

The project includes:

-Two-way protected bike lane on the east side of 20th Street

-Widened walkway and bike path on the north and south side of I-10

-New and upgraded bike signal, reconfigured crosswalk, curb ramps, landscaping, lighting & new fencing.

The 20th Street Bike and Pedestrian project marks another step in Santa Monica’s strategic goal of a sustainable and connected city where residents and visitors have additional ways to get around safely.