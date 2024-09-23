SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, September 21, the city of Santa Monica disclosed on its website that the new zig-zag route extends the city’s Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANGo) to the east, closing a significant gap between 19th Court and 21st Street has finished completion.
The project includes:
-Two-way protected bike lane on the east side of 20th Street
-Widened walkway and bike path on the north and south side of I-10
-New and upgraded bike signal, reconfigured crosswalk, curb ramps, landscaping, lighting & new fencing.
The 20th Street Bike and Pedestrian project marks another step in Santa Monica’s strategic goal of a sustainable and connected city where residents and visitors have additional ways to get around safely.