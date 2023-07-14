WASHINGTON DC—It’s July 14, 2023, former President Trump has now been investigated for seven years. The first talks of impeachment began as he and the beautiful Melania Trump made their way down the golden escalator at Trump Tower to announce the 2016 Presidential bid of Donald J. Trump. The American people have grown weary of the constant investigations and accusations pointed at the only one that has had courage enough to expose corruption of the accusers. The investigations appear to be a distraction tactic that comes with an extraordinary financial burden paid with Americans U.S. tax dollars.

The notes below highlight some of costs of investigating a sitting President.



According to reports, the investigation by Special Counsel Mueller, often referred to as, The Mueller Investigation, cost the American taxpayers close to $32 million.

There was no cause to investigate. Trump was exonerated. He was not the one who colluded with Russia to change the outcome of the 2016 election. There was some evidence exposed on the Clinton’s attempting to collude with Russia, but not Trump. No one in the Clinton Administration was charged for any wrongdoing. Those who brought the false charges against Trump did not have to cover the court costs.



In 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) appointed Federal Special Counsel, John Durham to investigate the origins of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). On May 15, 2023, the 306-page Durham report was released costing the American taxpayers another $1.2 million.



The report goes into detail on the “Clinton Plan intelligence,” that was “stolen from Russia intelligence,” alleging that the Clinton campaign was indeed involved in a plot against the former sitting President, Donald J. Trump.



In November 2022, Special Counsel, Jack Smith, a U.S. attorney was appointed by Attorney General, Merrick Garland. Smith was hired to cover the January 6 protests, the raid on Mar-a-Lago, and any classified documents that may have been found there. Smith was hired following Trump’s announcement that he would run for President in 2024. The cost for Smith’s investigation was $5.4 million. It included security detail by the U.S. Marshall’s office.

In all fairness, Biden was investigated too. It cost even more, but also to no avail. The Biden family investigations will continue as more evidence unfolds of the Hunter-Joe Biden connection in Kyiv while Joe Biden was serving as Vice President.

The video of then Vice President Joe Biden in an interview where he appeared to be bragging that the Biden influence got a prominent Ukrainian prosecutor fired in order for Ukraine to receive much-needed U.S. funding. Video footage of this has been played and replayed on public television since Biden announced his candidacy as the Democrats choice for President. The evidence brought forth did not change the outcome of the 2020 election.



According to the DOJ, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur was secured to investigate the current President, Joe Biden’s classified documents left at Penn Biden Center. The cost incurred was $616,000 thus far with $313,000 of that going to the U.S. Marshall’s office for security.