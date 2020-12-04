LOS ANGELES —On November 2, Proxima Media founder and Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the launch of a new boxing league, The Fight Club.

The timing of this announcement came shortly after the return of boxer Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match on November 28, at the Los Angeles Staples Center.

The Mike vs. Roy match was the first event produced by The Fight Club league and brought in millions of viewers globally.

“What we wanted to create with the Tyson vs. Jones event was an experience for all of the viewers at home, combining the highest-end production, lighting and a production quality never before brought to a fight. Today marks a paradigm shift as Triller and Proxima’s “The Fight Club” dedicates itself to delivering top-notch immersive experiences in the comfort of your home” stated Ryan Kavanaugh, Principal of Proxima and co-founder of “The Fight Club.”

As the series will be a gateway at connecting celebrities, social media influencers, and professional athletes on one platform.

The Fight Club will be conducted around the same regulations as professional boxing but will also feature various different artist. Sources of entertainment will range from award winning musicians, performances, and special guest commentators.

Snoop Dogg will be the celebrity host of the events along with helping select the fighters, musicians, and overseeing production overall.

“I have been involved in many events across many platforms. Saturday night, which marked the launch of Proxima’s ‘The Fight Club’ league, was in the top 5 of my entire career. We are changing the entire game; boxing will never be the same and the audience expect a new standard now. ‘The Fight Club’ is that standard,” said Snoop. “Ryan and I have worked together for over a decade on many things, but this takes the cake. It was like watching a Tarantino film, the Super Bowl, Rocky, and Woodstock all in one,” Snoop continued.

The Fight Club will host five to eight different events throughout the year, all produced with the highest production value.

Kavanaugh’s background includes the production and financing of more than 200 films and 40 tv shows, this making him number 26 on the highest grossing producers of all times.

“Together with his partner Bobby Sarnevesht, co-owner of Proxima and the Executive Chairman and co-owner of Triller, Kavanaugh and Sarnevesht created and executed Saturday’s game-changing event, which is owned by Triller. Snoop was the celebrity announcer and performed the walk out song”

“Saturday’s event broke the internet, with the fight taking over the top 1 through 8 most-tweeted about topics and leading FITE TV to the number one app in the App Store,” said Mike Lu, CEO Of Triller.

What makes The Fight Club a unique experience is the connection between sports and the music industry, Triller has worked with artist such as Ne-Yo, French Montana, YG, Saint Jhn, Snoop, and Wiz Khalifa.

“I feel like I was apart of history, something that everyone will remember. Thanks to Triller and ‘The Fight Club’ for having me,” said Wiz Khalifa.

As the handling of foreign distribution aspects will be overseen by Ben Silverman’s distribution company, Propogate.

“FITE streams over a thousand shows per year, and we’ve carried some of the industry’s largest pay-per-view events such as Canelo vs GGG I & II. The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. event was an exceptional event and earned the largest numbers of buys ever for FITE! FITE registered users increased from 2.8 million to over 4 million this past weekend. FITE trended as the number one grossing app in the United States of all apps this past weekend. Working with Triller on this event was a fantastic experience, it’s impressive when someone over delivers. We are looking forward to doing more together soon,” said Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE. “I want to also thank our partners at Apple, Amazon, Roku, Sony, and Vizio, for working with us to promote this great event,” added Jordanov

This past weekend Triller was trending at the twelfth most popular app in App Store following The Fight Club event.

“The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition was gigantic mainstream-wise. The fight did 12 million Google searches, and there were another 5 million for Nate Robinson and 100,000 for Badou Jack. No card in a long time has hit numbers like this. The numbers were bigger than Connor McGregor UFC fights and even bigger than Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holmwas,” said Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online.

Canyon News has reached out to Triller to retrieve more insight but not statement has been made before publishing.