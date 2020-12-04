BEVERLY HILLS—On December 3, the state of California has announced that the regional safer-at-home order be put into effect in the event of intensive care units reaching 15% capacity.

California governor Gavin Newsom made the public announcement that Los Angeles County is a part of Southern California that is currently being monitored to adopt a new order to take place, the new order would last a minimum of three weeks but has the potential to be extended if the ICU falls below a threshold of 15%.

The current stay-at-home order within Los Angeles County is that all non-essential businesses must close between 10p.m. to 5a.m. until December 21, 2020.

The Regional Stay-at-Home Order, if adopted in Los Angeles County, would restrict private gatherings of any kind and the following additional sectors (aside from those already part of the current Health Order) would be impacted:

Hair salons and barbershops;

Personal care services;

Museums, zoos and aquariums;

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries;

Family entertainment centers

As the pandemic progresses many businesses and activities have began to enforce modified regulations to condone with the CDC guidelines.

Outdoor recreational facilities can operate without any food, drink or alcohol sales (outdoor camping to be prohibited);

Hotels and lodging can remain open for critical infrastructure support only;

Restaurants can remain open for takeout, pick-up or delivery services only;

Offices can remain open for only critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible;

Places of worship and political expression will be limited to outdoor services only;

Entertainment production including professional sports will be allowed without live audiences

Order of operation calls for social distancing and face coverings being worn around nose and mouth at all times. Additional work that may remain operating schools already participating in-person learning, non-urgent medical and dental care, childcare, and pre- k may continue to function as long as rules and regulations are met.

For updated Covid news more information can be found at http://beverlyhills.org/citymanager/newsroom/novelcoronaviruscovid19/?NFR=1

or reach out to the city’s Covid hotline 310-550-4680 between Monday-Friday 9 a.m.– 6p.m.