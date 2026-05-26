UNITED STATES—It is the holiday that is considered the kickoff of summer, I’m referring to Memorial Day, but in all truth, there is more to the holiday than we consider. So, what am I referencing, I’m talking about the actual celebration of Memorial Day. It is not about cookouts and barbeques; it’s about honoring those who actually lost their lives fighting for this great country.

A lot of Americans completely forget the meaning of many of these holidays like Memorial Day, which is not about just spending time with family, it’s about remembering our fallen soldiers. I bring this to so many people’s attention because it seems to be ignored. We have too many Americans, particularly veterans who didn’t get the honorable sendoff or accolades for their service.

We seem to think freedom is free, but that is not true. Without people serving this country regardless of the branch of the military that you served in, those people need to get the respect and honor that sometimes they don’t. There are so many soldiers who fought during the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, Iraq War and just for the county of the United States of America.

Those soldiers should not be forgotten because that is the thing about war that so many of fail to remember: war is ugly and people die in the process. A lot of American soldiers said their goodbyes to family, with those family members not knowing that would be the last time they see their loved ones. I didn’t always realize it as a child, but as an adult I understand the importance of our service more.

Why? Almost all my uncles on my dad’s side served this county, rather it was the National Guard, Army, Navy or Air Force, they served and thankfully for me, they all came back home. My grandfather was a WWII vet who fought in Normandy, France on Omaha Beach. I never knew why he didn’t fly, but I learned soon after watching that opening scene of “Saving Private Ryan.” It was a glimpse of what he endured, but it was way worse according to his account.

So many of his comrades didn’t return home, but for my family thankfully he did otherwise my dad and myself would NOT be here. I constantly think about him more when holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day comes around because he is no longer here. I realized not that he is gone, he made a sacrifice that I’m not sure I would even have the balls or courage to do myself. Fight for this country. I don’t think a ton of Americans realize what type of sacrifice that actually is.

To sign your life over to fight for this country, but my grandfather did that, and his sons did that, they are indeed true American heroes, not something many of us can say. So while you’re firing up the grill this summer, having that festive cookout, take a moment and think about all the soldiers who endured so that you’re able to do so.