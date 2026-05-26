SHERMAN OAKS—On May 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a car a motorcycle vs. sedan collision in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard and Woodman Avenue. According to the Citizen App, police requested additional units to assist with traffic control. Police and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Light Force 78, Rescue 78 arriving at the scene discovered the driver of the motorcycle unconscious and not breathing.



Reports indicate that a white canopy was used at the scene for privacy. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the sedan was transported to an area hospital in severe condition.



LAFD’s Jamie Stewart reported that two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, one of whom was reportedly in “grave condition.”



Two more police units were called to assist with traffic. Police officers advised that eastbound traffic on Ventura Boulevard and Woodman Avenue closed due to the crash.



Video footage from AIR7 showed the sedan and the motorcycle, which was overturned, laying on its side by the front right quarter panel of the sedan.



Traffic was at a standstill and rerouted for hours. The collision remains under investigation.