UNITED STATES—Read that title again, because it is NOT what you think. Keyboards are great if you’re utilizing a computer because it allows you to work at a quick speed. This is not about efficiency of the keyboard when it comes to work, it’s about people who utilize the keyboard to just be nasty and disgusting online. The things that some people say online just make you wonder if a person has any remorse about bad behavior.

How can I say this? I’ve seen it first-hand. You go to any entertainment news site and just look at the comments after you read a story. Yes, I believe in the importance of the First Amendment which grants us the right to the Freedom of Speech, but you don’t have to be a jerk about it. Some people are just vicious, hateful, racist and so much more. They think the comments they write are cute and funny, but I disagree.

It says a lot about you as a person. I’m a firm believer if you’re going to say something about somebody online, have the guts to say that to their face. Guess what? Most Americans will not do that because they know there are consequences for your actions. The comments that people place onto Yelp with lies about companies are just sickening and Yelp is terrible about removing inaccurate reviews and lies. They just let people post whatever the hell they want, without any care about the impact that it has on people and their businesses.

I hate it when people lie in reviews and are just nasty for the sake of being nasty. If you have a valid claim that is one thing, lying because you just want to lie that is just wrong and so unforgiving that I cannot explain it in words, one single bit. Why is there not more accountability with what people do behind the keyboard. Hell, I’m in agreement with people who screenshot and release the email address, phone number, and even the mailing address of some people who are noting disgusting things online about others.

If you have the guts to be nasty online, you should not complain if someone decides to post your information for the public to view to see precisely what you’re doing and hint to your employer what is being done as well. We can’t just allow people to think hurtful, bullying and nasty behavior is ok in society. It sends a bad message to the next generation and that is something we must put a stop to immediately.

That is the crazy thing about anonymity, it gives people this notion that they are bulletproof, and they don’t have to suffer any consequences for their actions. When you don’t have to confront a person face-to-face and tell them precisely what you think about them, there might be more jitters; that confidence you have behind the keyboard where the person you’re chatting about doesn’t have to confront you isn’t going to protect you if the person retaliates with their own venom or in some cases physical reaction.

People are human, we have emotions, perhaps more people should think about that before posting the nasty comments that are put onto Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Yelp and the countless other social media platforms that exist out there. However, it goes with that notion that so many people say time and time again. Wicked people will do wicked things because they want people to feel just as bad as they do. That saying of “Misery loves company” does hold true in society.

Written By Jason Jones