BRENTWOOD—On August 8, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle. Responding officers were led on a high-speed chase through Westside.



The suspect, whose identity has not been released to the public, was only described as being an adult female. The chase ended in a crash at the intersection of Montana and Bringham Avenues in Brentwood when the unidentified driver crashed into a police car, striking and injuring a police officer.



The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. There were no other reported injuries. The suspect is in custody. There is no more information at this time as this case is still under investigation.