WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 21, deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced they are investigating a claim that two young people were being pursued by a man in the 1000 block of Havenhurst Drive.

By the time the deputies arrived on the scene, one of the juveniles had been assaulted. Authorities are asking any additional victims of the potential suspect to come forward, who has been identified as 42-year-old Elmer Mercado.

Mercado has been taken into custody and booked on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor, committing lewd acts with a child, and two misdemeanor charges of child sexual assault-related charges. He is being held on $100,000 bail while the investigation is ongoing.



The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department believes that there are more victims of Mercado, the LASD is concerned those victims might not come forward due to the nature of the crimes for which he is being held, and that other victims might be reluctant to come forward.



Anyone with details about Elmer Mercado or if you know someone who is a victim of his is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau by emailing specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org or calling 877-710-5273.



