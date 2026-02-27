HOLLYWOOD—Season 4 of “The Traitors” started strong, but it has gone downhill super-fast, since the banishment of traitors, Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard-Bassett. Rob is not compelling TV; he just ain’t, and this might be the WORST and I MEAN THAT WITH A CAPTIAL EXCLAMATION POINT, in all 4 seasons of the show to this point. If anything, this should be the sign to producers to cast more gamers, and less people who want to look fashionable.

Johnny Wier, Tara Lipinski, Mark Ballas and Maura Higgins, I assume don’t care about the game because there is no way after all that evidence was presented at the previous Roundtable against Rob could be ignored. I mean I was so frustrated I was screaming at the TV screen with the level of gameplay that was unfolding in front of my eyes. Our final six included Maura, Johnny, Tara, Mark, Eric and Rob, with one of the 4 not a traitor about to be murdered in front of everyone. The person who I hoped to not be killed, Mark was killed. Leaving Tara and Johnny still in the game, and Maura, who is wrapped around Rob’s finger is never going to make a move against him.

Maura thinks she is so important, but she isn’t, oh Eric shut the hell up. You are such a bore. Rob realizes he needs Maura to vote out Johnny and Tara and him and Eric wins, which is true. Johnny you are RIGHT, Rob and Eric are the remaining traitors, and Candiace was clueing you in on everything that was critical. Johnny spilled that tea to Tara, and their goal was to pull Maura. If Maura had a brain, she would realize what is happening. Tara did the right move pointing towards Eric instead of Rob first. She had good evidence against Eric NOT speaking up and being too quiet.

Tara you are speaking logic for once, you did it last week, but at the Roundtable you crumbled like hell. I fast-forwarded through the final mission because let’s be real its nothing fascinating. They are actually the worst part of the series. Johnny and Tara conferred again after the mission that the Traitors are Eric and Rob, and they need to stick together NO MATTER WHAT! Johnny, once again is wavering, dude, have some f**in’ guts.

I swear if this Roundtable ends with Johnny going over Eric because of Maura’s stupidity I don’t think I’m watching season 5 of “The Traitors.” I don’t have the energy to waste my time. Eric decided to chime in first after being super quiet the past few Roundtables, and now he wants to declare himself as a Faithful, and of course Rob backed him up. Johnny argued his point valiantly that him and Tara separated themselves to not be immediate targets. Johnny made it clear Maura is not a Traitor, and he pointed the finger at Rob and Eric.

Tara brought up a great point about Eric jumping onto the bandwagon of others and never actually giving something. Eric pointing out Rob, I don’t think was a smart choice, you’re showing you are grouped with him. Tara dropped the tea asking Eric to give a name, and she noted Eric said Maura’s name. I think that is a lie, but Tara kudos for that because it forces Maura to question Eric and his antics. Rob’s argument was not strong at all; these players are just stupid. Of course, everything comes down to Maura, and she voted for Johnny of course. She is the worst player of this game EVER!

Tara continued to push her notion of Eric and then argued that Rob was the other one. Tara pointed out that Rob has been protecting Maura the entire time. OPEN YOUR EYES MAURA! Jesus, this bozo is so damn annoying. I DO NOT EVER WANT TO SEE MAURA HIGGINS ON ANOTHER REALITY TV SHOW OR ON TV EVER AGAIN! The moment of truth, the Ring of Fire has arrived, but is Maura going to just hand the game over to Eric and Rob or will she make the right move.

Tara is holding no punches as it pertains to Eric being a traitor, and asked Maura to trust Tara. During the first banishment, Rob and Eric voted for Tara and Tara voted for Eric, so it all comes down to Maura yet again. Why are we constantly getting these cliffhangers on Maura with each vote?

And of course, Maura’s dumbass votes for Tara giving the game to Eric and Rob. Rob decided to backstab Eric by banishing again, and Eric got bamboozled by Rob, and of course Rob made Maura look like a complete dumbass. Eric put a bit of doubt in Maura’s mind as it pertains to Rob. Eric decided turn on Rob, which he should have done earlier. Rob voted for Eric, and ONCE AGAIN, Maura determines the outcome of this game for the 3rd damn time, and she choose Eric. I was so happy to see Maura’s dumbass lose the game to Rob, and the look on her face when he revealed he is a Traitor was glorious, she deserved it.

It was epic TV because she was dic*matized the entire season. Where was this fire the entire game Maura? Don’t bother wasting your time with the reunion because nothing important happens.

Congrats Rob Rausch, thank GOD “The Traitors” is over and my palette has ALREADY BEEN CLEANSED with “Survivor 50” that has ACTUAL PLAYERS playing a competitive game where everyone wants to win.