UNITED STATES—As Immigration Enforcement Intensifies, California Ranks Among the Top 10 U.S. States to See the Highest ICE Removal Rates Since 2019

In California, immigration enforcement reflects a complex balance between federal action and local protections. While many jurisdictions limit cooperation, federal removals continue to shape the experiences of immigrant residents across the state.

The research by immigration lawyers at The Mendoza Law Firm analyzed state-level deportation data from ICE spanning 2019 to 2024, focusing on the total number of deported immigrants relative to state population. The study calculated the average annual deportation rate per 100,000 residents to identify where immigrants face the highest sustained risk of removal amid changing federal enforcement priorities.

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest ICE Removal Rates (2019–2024) U.S. State Average Annual Deported Immigrants per 100,000 Residents Rank Louisiana 505 1 Arizona 239 2 Texas 238 3 Georgia 32 4 California 31 5 New Mexico 25 6 Florida 20 7 Delaware 10 8 New York 9.1 9 New Jersey 9 10

California ranks fifth, with an average annual deportation rate of 31 per 100,000 residents between 2019 and 2024, 24% above the national average of 25. The Golden State, home to 39,279,843 residents, recorded an average of 12,019 deported immigrants annually. Deportations peaked in 2019 at 31,848 and were lowest in 2024 at 3,639.

“California’s slightly elevated rate reflects its size and federal enforcement activity, even as many local jurisdictions pursue protective policies.”

What Immigrant Families Should Know Before Choosing Where to Live

Research State-Level Enforcement Patterns, Not Just Immigration Statistics

Check ICE deportation data from TRAC Immigration before relocating to understand removal rates

Investigate local sanctuary city policies and state-level cooperation with federal immigration enforcement

Join immigrant community networks in target states to gauge real enforcement experiences

Contact immigrant rights organizations for insider insights on regional ICE activity and trends

The Safety and Stability Assessment

Review historical ICE raid patterns and workplace enforcement activity in your target state

Evaluate local political climate and state government stance on immigration enforcement cooperation

Check whether your potential residence is near ICE field offices or detention facilities

Consider states with lower deportation rates for reduced daily fear and improved mental health

Long-Term Community Integration Factors

Prioritize states with established immigrant communities offering cultural and social support

Look for regions with sanctuary policies and strong immigrant advocacy organizations

Consider proximity to consulates and immigration legal service providers

Research local employment sectors that provide more stable work opportunities for immigrants

Legal Rights and Emergency Preparedness

Consult with immigration attorneys immediately upon arrival to understand your legal status options

Know your constitutional rights during ICE encounters including the right to remain silent

Create a family emergency plan with power of attorney and custody arrangements

Seek legal representation immediately if facing deportation proceedings or ICE detention

Methodology

The study was conducted by The Mendoza Law Firm, which specializes in immigration law and personal injury cases. The firm provides legal representation to clients facing deportation, seeking immigration status adjustments, and pursuing compensation for accident-related injuries.

The study analyzed ICE deportation data from 2019 to 2024, calculating the average annual number of deported immigrants per 100,000 residents in each state. The study ranked states to identify where immigrants faced the highest sustained removal rates over six years.

Data Sources:

ICE Removal Reports → https://tracreports.org/phptools/immigration/remove/