BEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, February 26, 2026, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that several suspects connected to an armed robbery that transpired on Rodeo Drive in 2024 have been arrested.

The BHPD reported on November 23, 2024, at approximately 1:18 p.m., four male suspects dressed in black clothing and face coverings committed an armed robbery outside a retail store within the 400 block of N. Rodeo Drive.

During the robbery, the suspects violently assaulted two victims. A male victim was struck in the back of the head with a firearm, and a female victim was thrown to the ground and repeatedly kicked. The suspects stole handbags, U.S. currency, and an engagement ring from the victims before fleeing the scene.

Four suspects entered a white rental vehicle driven by an additional unidentified suspect, who facilitated their escape. Detectives immediately launched an intensive investigation. Utilizing department resources, investigative technology, and countless hours of follow-up, detectives identified all five suspects.

Warrants were obtained to confirm their identities and secure their arrest. The investigation determined that all five suspects are residents of Oakland, California. Over the last few months, with the help of the United States Marshals Service Task Force, detectives with the BHPD located and apprehended all five suspects in Oakland. The suspects were subsequently transported to Beverly Hills and are currently in custody awaiting trial.

-Kingikirah Stevenson, 31 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, and 182 PC – Conspiracy

-D’Angelo Tedla, 22 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, 245 PC – Assault with a Deadly weapon, and 182 PC – Conspiracy

-Kingelijah Stevenson, 18 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, 245 PC – Assault with a Deadly weapon, and 182 PC – Conspiracy

-Wendel Stevenson, 18 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, 245 PC – Assault with a Deadly weapon, and 182 PC – Conspiracy

-Jaeyden Duncan; 18 years old; arrested for 211 PC – Robbery, 245 PC – Assault with a Deadly weapon, and 182 PC – Conspiracy

“This case reflects the Beverly Hills Police Department’s unwavering commitment to public safety and to holding violent offenders accountable, regardless of where they attempt to flee,” said Mark G. Stainbrook, Chief of Police.