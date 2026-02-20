HOLLYWOOD—The end is near “The Traitors” fans because the last episode was a bit of a doozy when it comes to drama, theatrics or intrigue. Can Mark and Maura actually do something? I swear these two have to be the most boring when it comes to characters that it leaves me stunned to say the least. This happens every season.

It was great that Johnny and Tara’s story aligned as it pertained to what happened with the Jack in the Box. However, Maura your read on Natalie is wrong. There have already been 3 female traitors, you cannot literally think that NO MALE is a traitor you idiot! Ugh these characters are annoying me to the core literally.

Wow, I didn’t think Eric and Kristen would have the guts to take out Kristen and leave Natalie in the game. So, Natalie survived and Eric and Rob are trying to pinpoint things on Natalie to prevent her from catching onto them. I love that Natalie and Tara are aligning and realizing that they should not be targeting one another.

Tara finally threw out Rob’s name with the realization that Rob could indeed be a Traitor, and she went back to what Candiace did at the Roundtable. OMG Tara, after 10 episodes, you finally pick up on the things that Candiace dropped when she pointed the finger at Rob. I have hope, finally, who would have guessed that Natalie and Tara would work together.

Rob lied straight to Mark’s face, duh, Mark it is Rob, and he started to question Eric. Yeah, Rob you’re having Eric’s back, but you couldn’t have Lisa and Candiace’s back, make that make sense please? Sexism much. Mark is indeed a dumbass; a guy is a TRAITOR, not another woman. Tara, Maura and Natalie talked about Candiace pointing the finger at Rob. Maura open your eyes, Candiace gave you all the breadcrumbs. Sorry, Maura is d***matized by Rob’s presence. Eric you are not convincing with your Natalie pitch.

Johnny realized that Rob could be a traitor. Maura is so stupid, she spilled to Rob, who is now aware he could be in danger. Yes, I am so glad Rob was eliminated from this challenge, so we can’t get that shield, buddy. Rob got upset at Mark for finding $750 and not a larger amount. Oh, Mark, you are waking up FINALLY and realizing that Rob is not to be trusted, and Natalie clocked in on that energy. Yes, Natalie the “Survivor” player we have been waiting for has entered the game.

Natalie, I understand why you helped Maura, but I wouldn’t have done that, but I get it. Eric won the shield, but I don’t know if that is going to take the suspicion off of Rob and possibly put heat on Eric at the same time. Tara you are right Rob is a Traitor, but Tara was thinking to go for someone else because The Dagger is 2 votes. Rob what are you trying to sell to Natalie, because it makes no sense.

Mark and Tara chatted and she pointed things at Rob, and Natalie was convincing as hell. Mark realized that Eric was needed to make that massive move, and he’s a Traitor people. Johnny warned Eric that Rob is in danger. Johnny do not deviate, Maura open your eyes to Rob, he’s playing you. Tara, please trust your instinct for once in this game because you are the best player this episode, next to Natalie, don’t let Johnny’s stupidity screw you over.

This is like the first Roundtable I have been excited for in quite some time; Rob’s antics might come back to bite him in the butt. Tara kicked things off explaining that she was concerned about tossing out wrong information, WTH. Mark, time to talk, but Rob pointed out Natalie has been suspicious lately, and she responded by talking about Rob’s demeanor. Natalie countered everyone’s arguments quite well, about her not being murdered, and she started looking at blindspots, and she realized it was Rob.

She brought up Candiace voting for him TWICE, and she came for you more than once, but Mark realized strategy plays were at the table. Rob started to curse, and it caused people to look at him strong. Maura stop defending Rob, it looks bad. Tara, please stop second guessing, it makes no sense at all, as Tara proved that she is the dumbest player. WTF, I have never seen worst players in this game. Rob should have been a shoo-in to go home, but Tara and Johnny not willing to play ball, makes this horrible.

This season is over, so Natalie revealed she was a Faithful it should be iron-clad proof that Rob is a Traitor, but with these idiots that’s not likely. Tara emotionally broke. Natalie had fire and rightfully so, Tara, Johnny, Mark and Maura are the dumbest players in Traitors history. I have NEVER BEEN SO FRUSTRATING WATCHING AN EPISODE OF REALITY TV in years!

Now Tara wants to raise the red flag, give me a damn break. Maybe Tara, you Mark and Johnny can align, but one of you are likely going to get murdered, and Maura refuses to see that Rob is deceitful. Yes, Mark you’re picking up that Eric is too quiet, and he is indeed a Traitor, working with Rob. Johnny you are spot on Rob and Eric are the remaining Traitors.

At least with this murder, all the players will learn face-to-face who is murdered with a audience. No hiding, so this is important because Eric is not a good actor at all. I kind of hope it is Maura, she has been beyond boring for the entire season, and please just give me the reunion next week, that is all I care about at this point. Started off strong, but season 4 of the “The Traitors” US might be one of the worst, worst then season 2 and that is saying much.