UNITED STATES—I recently had a birthday, and I would call it a milestone, but it is indeed a reminder that with each day you are aging. Do I feel young? Yes, but do I feel old? Yes. If you’re asking me for my exact age, I’ll just say I’m a millennial who has lived over 3 plus decades, maybe a bit more. Heck, I still get carded so often if I’m purchasing an alcoholic beverage. That always makes me feel young.

I’m NOT a big drinker if ever at all. If there is ever a time, I drink it is only on my birthday, and that is a 1 drink minimum at best. I’m not that big on celebrating my birthday; for me it is just another day, but I am starting to realize the importance of celebrating your birthday and getting acknowledgement at the same time.

Why? The realization hits you that you are very much loved, and people do indeed appreciate you. Before I had even gotten out of the bed on the day of my birthday, I had numerous text messages wishing me a very Happy Birthday. That did indeed brighten my day and made me feel good. With that said, I had a lot of business to take care of on my birthday, which I got up early to take care of.

For me it was all about just having a few moments to decompress. Why? I feel like my life has been in overload for the past 6 plus months. I feel like I have just been moving nonstop for weeks, no time off, no breaks, just dealing with my thing after another and my stress level has been quite high to say the least. I want a break from life and the opportunity to just turn everything, but I realize that is not reality.

With that said, the one thing that I do enjoy doing for my birthday is having a celebratory dinner. Which I did in 2026 for my birthday. Anyone who knows me, is well aware that I do not eat much red meat and I’m not a big steak eater.

So, to my surprise, I actually have a celebratory dinner at a Brazilian Steakhouse. I’m not into fine dining that much because the amount of money you spend for the food you get is not always the greatest. Where I ate, not too much. The servers and the staff at this restaurant were very hospitable. It was a great feeling to be honest, the best wishes, the happy birthdays, the food, the drinks it was perhaps one of the best restaurant experiences I have had in decades, and one of my best birthdays in recent years.

Without a doubt, I will absolutely be going back to this restaurant in the near future for celebrations and if I want to have a great time while eating quality food. I mean what bonds Americans more than anything else: food and family, which is precisely what I needed for my birthday.

I guess the purpose I’m making with this column is that you have to celebrate you. You shouldn’t dismiss your birthday as just another day. That is your day, yes, you might have plenty of other people also share the same birthday as you, but you’re not around them. So, if there is anybody in your family or your friend circle who wants to celebrate you. Let them do it. You feel good when you receive that acknowledgment and it is solidification that people in your life need you and vice versa.