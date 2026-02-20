HOLLYWOOD—Well, this was one of my favorite shows when it first premiered back in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, we have had several seasons of “Tournament of Champions” or TOC on Food Network. The first 2-3 seasons of the reality-competition cooking series was something never seen before. It was exciting to watch; and when you have big seeded chefs fall it was I hate to say it, amazing.

Titans in the culinary arena vying in a bracket style tournament where if you win you move on, if you lose, you’re out. I’m just going to say it: I HATED SEASON VI. It was like the producers of the series was shoving Antonia Lofaso down the viewers throats so much to the point, it was not fun to watch. I don’t want to hear you keep whining about how badly you want to win. Guess what Antonia, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio and so many other acclaimed chefs wanted the victory as well.

Also, the editing just made it so obvious who was going to be victorious based on the judging from the judges. Each battle should be different judges. Bad things were heard about one dish, but nothing was heard about the other. There has to be a way to critique where it leaves a bit more mystery to who wins each round, with the reveal that is so predictable at this point, it ain’t that fun to watch.

The official bracket hasn’t kicked off yet, because we’re dealing with the qualifiers round where 16 chefs compete for 8 seats in the competition. Do I love this? Not really, I liked it slightly with “The Next Iron Chef” competition because it just worked. With “TOC” it just feels like another way to have additional episodes. I’m not really focused on those battles as it felt a bit bottom tier; I wanted to care about more of the chefs vying for a spot in the bracket, but the chefs didn’t give the ROAR that the other chefs in the actual bracket receive.

With that said, we do know the 24 chefs who have already EARNED THEIR TICKET into the Bracket, but c’mon Iron Chef Stephanie Izard having to fight for her spot int the competition, that makes absolutely no sense to me, none. With that said, the chefs competing includes Adam Greenberg, Adam Sobel, Britt Rescigno, Bryan Voltaggio, Carlos Anthony, Claudette Zepeda, Dale Talde, David Viana, Jet Tila, Joe Sasto, Jonathon Sawyer, Kaleen Bliss, Karen Akunowicz, Kevin Lee, Lee Anne Wong, Marcel Vigneron, Nini Nguyen, Sara Bradley, Shirley Chung and Tobias Dorzon.

There is a big twist, as their will be 4 acclaimed chefs entering the bracket that the competitors will not know about until they compete. I was trying to pick up who those shrouded figures were. I really can’t determine all 4, but I was able to peg at least 1 I think. That person I think is “Top Chef” alum Kristen Kish, who was NOT only the winner of her season, but is now the host of the reality competition series. The others I’m still hoping for a big time name like Bobby Flay or Michael Symon. Do I see it transpiring? One can only hope.

The official bracket/competition with all competitors begin on Sunday, March 1 on Food Network at 8 p.m.