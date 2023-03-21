SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported that on Saturday, March 18, three individuals were arrested for identity theft, possession of stolen property, and grand theft. They were found in possession of more than 20 cellphones in a Faraday bag, several stolen credit cards and a black Louis Vuitton purse containing a stolen identification card.

The SMPD indicated the victims who tracked their phones to the location reported they last seen their devices in The Victorian located at 2640 Main Street and Jameson’s Pub located at 2702 Main Street.

Phone thefts in custody

Anyone who thinks they have been a victim of these theft suspects and need to file a stolen property report, call the SMPD non-emergency line at 310-458-8491. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact SMPD Watch Comander (310)458-2249 (24 hours) or Detective Jauregui at (310)458-8451 / Martin.Jauregui@santamonica.gov.

Canyon News reached out to the Santa Monica Police Department for details on the case, but did not hear back before print.