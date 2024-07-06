SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 2nd, the Santa Monica Police Department arrested three men including, Jaden Cunningham, 18, of Lancaster, Malachi Edward Darnell, 18, of Los Angeles, and Leroy Ernest Joseph McCrary of Compton, for assault and battery and murder.



Reports indicate that Patricia Mckay,68, and her 69-year-old husband, whose name was not given, were approached at gunpoint at Fashion Island Mall in Newport Beach. The suspects later identified as McCrary, Darnell, and Cunningham, grabbed Mrs. McKay’s bags and threw her into the street.



One of the suspects hit Mr. McKay with their car knocking him out of the way as he was trying to fight off the assailants. Mrs. McKay was reportedly drug in the street for 65 feet. She succumbed to her injuries. The couple were tourists visiting the area from New Zealand. They were reportedly shopping and were waiting for their ride when the incident occurred.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, McCrary had an extensive criminal history. He was arrested on August 16, 2022, for a misdemeanor and booked into jail at Century Station. He was given a citation, paid his $5,000 bail, and was released the same day.



On October 23, 2022, McCrary was booked into jail by the LAPD 77th Street Division on felony charges. He was released after paying $35,000 bail and was given a court date of November 16, 2022.



On January 30, 2023, McCrary was booked into jail by the Santa Monica Police Department on felony charges. There were two charges. He was given a citation for one and a court date of March 3, 2023. The sentencing date of February 3, 2023. The March 3, 2023 court date was cited on that report as well, with no bail/bond indicated.



There are several other entries for McCrary indicating charges were made as a juvenile and have since been expunged from his record.



No records populated in the inmate search of, Darnell and Cunningham, who were the two 18-year-old suspects.



Reports indicate that all three suspects could face the death penalty.



Nathan Hochman, a candidate who is running to unseat District Attorney, George Gascon, scrutinized the D.A. on his X social media page.



“George Gascon’s malpractice appears to have cost another life. LeRoy McCrary, one of three suspects in Tuesday’s tragic robbery-murder at a Newport Beach mall, was given probation by Gascon last year after pleading no contest to TWO separate felony cases – robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. If McCrary had been sent to prison – as he very likely should have been – he would have been unable to murder a 69-year-old tourist yesterday, and her family would have been spared immeasurable grief and suffering. Enough is enough!”



Canyon News reached out to Santa Monica Police Department Lieutenant Erika Aklufi for more information but did not hear back in time for print.