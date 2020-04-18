HOLLYWOOD—Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds inside a home in North Hollywood Saturday, April 18.

The victims were found at the 11000 block of Aqua Vista Street near Vineland Avenue at 11:00 p.m. Friday night. The victims are two men in their 70s and a man in his 30s. One is suspected to be the shooter.

Police are unsure if the case is a murder suicide or what the motive was behind the shooting.

Officials announced there was no threat to the community. The names of the victims have not been released.