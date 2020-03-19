TAMPA BAY, FL- Star quarterback, Tom Brady, announced his departure from a 20-year career with the New England Patriots in a pair of Twitter posts and an Instagram post Tuesday, March 17.

Brady, 42, had been with the Boston NFL team for twenty years. In August 2019 he signed a two-year contract with the team with terms that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

On Tuesday, Brady nt only announced he had ended his time with the Patriots, but also that he had finalized an agreement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a deal worth roughly $30 million per year,

Brady was the 199th selection in the 2000 NFL Draft and took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe in Week 2 of the 2001 season where he lead the team to six Super Bowl titles while winning four Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards himself.