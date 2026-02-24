Some men in Hollywood age the way good leather does. Wait, no. Let me put that differently. Some men in Hollywood at 40, 50, or even 60 have more people paying attention to them than they did at 25. The internet coined “zaddy” for a reason, and the reason has a face. It has about 10 faces, actually. These are the men who fill seats, crash servers when they post a selfie, and somehow look better in every new role than the last one. The conversation around them is loud, ongoing, and not slowing down.

Here they are, in no particular order, because ranking them felt unnecessary when they are all doing this much work.

The Older Guys Get All the Votes

Hollywood has always had a thing for men who get better with age. Over 69,700 voters on Ranker have weighed in on the Hottest Men Over 40 list, putting names like near the top. AARP’s Movies for Grownups even compiled an inaugural list of the hottest actors over 50, featuring Javier Bardem and Jon Hamm. The appeal is consistent and widespread.

That pull toward someone older and more seasoned shows up outside of Hollywood, too. Plenty of people prefer dating someone mature, not necessarily what could be called a sugar daddy , but a “Zaddy,” someone whose presence and confidence come with years behind them.

Pedro Pascal and the Internet’s Obsession

Pedro Pascal has had a few very productive years. In 2025 alone, he appeared in 3 films: Eddington, Materialists, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He also returned for The Last of Us Season 2. His 2026 calendar includes The Mandalorian & Grogu and Avengers: Doomsday. The man is working constantly, and the internet rewards that with an almost religious devotion. Over 69,700 Ranker voters placed him near the top of the Hottest Men Over 40 list, and nobody was surprised.

Idris Elba Still Holds the Title

People magazine gave Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive title back in 2018, and very few people have argued with that call since. At 52, he continues to take on roles that remind audiences why he was chosen in the first place. His screen presence is direct and physical, and he has never needed a franchise to stay relevant.

Michael B. Jordan Earned It

Michael B. Jordan took the Sexiest Man Alive cover in 2020. By that point, he had already done Creed, Black Panther, and enough magazine covers to wallpaper a studio apartment. His physique gets talked about constantly, but what keeps him on lists like this one is that he picks roles with weight. He commits fully. That reads on screen, and people respond to it.

Jonathan Bailey Made History

Jonathan Bailey was named People magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive. He is the first openly gay man to receive that title in its 40-year run. Since his breakout on Netflix’s Bridgerton, Bailey has gone on to star in Fellow Travelers, both Wicked films, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. His range as an actor is matched by his ability to hold a room, and that combination put him on the cover.

Oscar Isaac Keeps Showing Up in the Right Places

Oscar Isaac is an early Best Actor contender for the 2026 Oscars for his performance in Frankenstein. He has built a career on choosing projects that feel specific and intentional. His fan base has been vocal for years, and every new role adds to an already stacked catalog. He carries himself with a stillness that the camera picks up immediately.

Aaron Pierre Is Arriving Fast

Aaron Pierre’s performance in Rebel Ridge made a lot of people sit up. In 2026, he stars in HBO’s Lanterns, which will put him in front of an even larger audience. He is also a face of the BOSS Fall/Winter 2025 campaign. At this stage in his career, Pierre is building momentum quickly, and the attention around him is growing for good reason.

Jeremy Allen White and the Chef Effect

Jeremy Allen White became a household name after The Bear, and his 2026 Oscar prospects for Deliver Me from Nowhere have added a new layer to public interest. His Calvin Klein campaigns did a lot of the heavy lifting in terms of public perception, but the acting work backs it up. He looks the part and plays the part.

Hugh Jackman at 56

Hugh Jackman keeps appearing on every list that tracks attractiveness in older actors. Ranker voters consistently place him near the top, and his return to Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine proved that his physical commitment to roles has not faded. At 56, he remains one of the most recognized leading men working.

Javier Bardem Ages Without Apology

Javier Bardem earned a spot on AARP’s inaugural hottest actors over 50 list, and the pick was straightforward. He has an intensity on screen that few others match, and his filmography speaks for itself. He does not chase trends or play to the camera in obvious ways. That restraint is part of what keeps people watching.

Jon Hamm and the Long Game

Jon Hamm’s inclusion on that same AARP list was well earned. His work after Mad Men has been steady, and his presence in a scene is hard to ignore. He plays calm and collected well, and at 54, he fits the zaddy label with minimal effort.