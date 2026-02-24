SAN FRANCISCO—On February 23, a complete list of 2025 gubernatorial pardons issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom was published including a man residing in the area illegally named, Somboon Phaymany. According to the Executive Department, State of California, Phaymany applied and was granted clemency by Newsom in December 2025.



“On October 21, 1997, the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, sentenced Mr. Phaymany to 14 years to life for attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, assault with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm, plus two years for enhancements. He was 19 years old at the time he committed the crimes,” states the Governor’s website.



Governor Newsom wrote that Phaymany had “provided evidence he was living an upright life.”



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin stated:



“Following the convictions, he was issued a final order of removal from an Immigration Judge in 2019. Thanks to Governor Newsom’s pardon, this alien may now re-open immigration proceedings rather than be removed from the U.S. and will be able to remain in California communities. Governor Newsom pardoning an illegal alien convicted of attempted murder, so he can remain in our country, is absolute insanity. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his sanctuary politicians are protecting. He is putting the lives of all Americans at risk. Somboon Phaymany lost his green card following his conviction for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.



Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. Gavin Newsom’s pardon took away this attempted murderer’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the U.S.”



Newsom fought immigration laws and the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement since President Trump’s first term.