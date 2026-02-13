Bakersfield, CA – On the evening of Wednesday, February 11, 2026, a crash involving an overturned box truck resulted in at least one person sustaining major injuries, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 6:00 PM near northbound Interstate 5 and the Laval Road off-ramp by the Outlets at Tejon.

Authorities said a box truck overturned while heading toward the westbound Laval Road off-ramp. Emergency crews responded to the scene and confirmed that at least one individual suffered major injuries, though officials have not released details regarding the person’s current condition. The truck was reportedly loaded with unknown items at the time of the crash.

As a result of the collision, the westbound off-ramp was closed at approximately 6:20 PM while crews worked to clear the scene. The eastbound off-ramp remained open to traffic.

CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

